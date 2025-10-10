Support us on Patreon
Germany’s Rheinmetall to supply Skyranger 35 anti-air systems on Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in EU-funded deal

The short-range air defense turrets will be financed by an EU country using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
10/10/2025
Rheinmetall Skyranger 35 air defense system mounted on a Leopard 1 chassis. Photo: Rheinmetall
German defense giant Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with Skyranger 35 short-range air defense systems mounted on Leopard 1 tanks, as part of a contract valued "in the triple-digit million euro range" and financed by a European Union country using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The announced delivery comes as Russia intensifies air strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of the winter period to leave Ukrainian without power and heating during the cold season. These air defense systems are intended to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend against such attacks. 

Rheinmetall to send Leopard 1-based Skyranger 35 systems to Ukraine

In its press release, German arms company Rheinmetall has reported it will deliver additional Skyranger 35 systems to Ukraine, mounted on Leopard 1 tank chassis. The deal is valued in the hundreds of millions of euros. The order is being financed by an unnamed European Union country. The funding is being provided through profits generated from frozen Russian assets.  Production and integration will take place at Rheinmetall Italia SpA’s headquarters in Rome.

We are grateful for the trust Ukraine places in us,” said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG. “We also thank the EU state for the support, which underlines our continued efforts to assist Ukraine.”

Skyranger 35 offers rapid-fire short-range protection

The Skyranger 35 is a mobile short-range air defense system based on a turret equipped with a 35 mm revolver cannon. The cannon is capable of firing 1,000 rounds per minute. It uses programmable airburst munitions designed to detonate in proximity to aerial targets, and has an effective range of up to 4,000 meters.

The turret system shares a high level of compatibility with the Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk 3. It also offers potential for future integration of guided missile systems.

Mounted on a tracked and armored Leopard 1 platform, the system combines mobility with protection and precision firepower against low-flying threats.

