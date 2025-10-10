Russia injures 12 in Kyiv and kills 7-year-old in Zaporizhzhia, power outages spread as Moscow hits energy grid with drones and missiles (updated)

Overnight on 9–10 October, Russia launched a massive drone attack, followed by several missile strikes in the morning, killing a child in Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least 16 people in Kyiv and other cities, and triggering power outages across multiple regions.

Russia continues its campaign against civilians, aiming to leave Ukrainians in the dark and cold as winter approaches, by striking energy infrastructure across multiple regions. While daily drone attacks have continued for years, recent strikes have increasingly targeted power and heating infrastructure — including thermal power plants and substations — in a renewed effort to cripple essential systems ahead of the cold season.

At the time of reporting, the air assault was still ongoing, with the last Russian drones remaining airborne, according to airspace monitoring channels. The Ukrainian Air Force is expected to provide details on the number of drones and missiles at a later stage.

12 injured in Kyiv as missiles and drones hit homes and power grid

Russia launched a massive air attack last night, with Kyiv as the main target—drones attacked Kyiv all night, missiles struck shortly before 7 a.m.

Local authorities report that the strikes injured at least 12 people — eight were hospitalized, and four received outpatient care. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko shared the updated figures at 7:45 a.m.

The assault caused widespread blackouts across the left (eastern) bank of the capital. As of 6:47 a.m., parts of the city remained without electricity. DTEK, the energy company serving the area, reported that restoration efforts were underway, with priority given to critical infrastructure.

The attack caused damage across multiple Kyiv districts:

In Pecherskyi, drone fragments struck a high-rise apartment building, igniting fires across several floors. Firefighters later extinguished the blaze.

In Holosiivskyi, the facade of a ten-story residential building was damaged, windows were blown out on the fifth floor, and multiple vehicles burned in the courtyard.

In Desnianskyi, fragments of a downed missile landed near a polyclinic, though no injuries were reported.

In Podilskyi, debris fell in an open area.

7-year-old boy dies in Zaporizhzhia, two others injured in Russian strike

Russian forces also struck Zaporizhzhia during the night. Local authorities reported that 21 residential buildings were damaged in the Dniprovskyi and Voznesenivskyi districts.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Head Ivan Fedorov, the attack resulted in severe injuries to a 7-year-old child, a 45-year-old woman, and a 45-year-old man.

The child and both adults were hospitalized in serious condition. However, Fedorov later confirmed that the boy died from his injuries despite doctors’ efforts.

“The injuries were too severe,” Fedorov wrote.

Red: Ukrainian regions, where Russia targeted the power grid during the 10 October air attack.

Additional casualties in Dnipro and Kaniv

Russian missiles and drones heavily struck Dnipro city and surrounding areas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Explosions rocked Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. The Dnipro Regional Administration reported that Russian strikes targeted critical infrastructure and started multiple fires. A 66-year-old man sustained injuries and is now hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Cherkasy Oblast, Russian missile debris hit a high-rise apartment building in Kaniv during an air raid alert. Regional Military Administration Head Ihor Taburets said the Russian attack injured one person and damaged nearby infrastructure.

Russia targets Ukraine’s energy grid across multiple oblasts

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk confirmed that Russia carried out a large-scale missile and drone strike aimed specifically at the country’s energy infrastructure. She said repair crews were taking all possible measures to reduce the impact and would begin recovery work as soon as security conditions allowed.

The attacks triggered blackouts in several regions.

In Kyiv, the left bank experienced a power outage early in the morning, with metro operations also affected. DTEK reported that repairs were underway, prioritizing essential services.

In Poltava Oblast, authorities implemented a special emergency power outage schedule that would last throughout 10 October, according to Poltavaoblenergo. The measure was necessary to reduce stress on the energy system following damage from the attacks.

Sumy Oblast also introduced emergency blackout schedules, as reported by Sumyoblenergo. The plan affected ten groups of electricity consumers due to damage from Russian strikes.

In Odesa Oblast, energy supply was restored in the city of Chornomorsk by 7:30 a.m. after a drone strike hit local infrastructure. Officials confirmed that critical systems were operating normally again.

Despite the widespread power disruptions, Ukraine’s rail network continued to function with minimal delays. Ukrzaliznytsia stated that morning departures from Kyiv proceeded largely on schedule, including the inaugural train to Bucharest.

As of 9:22 a.m., Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that emergency crews across the country continue working to eliminate the consequences of Russia’s overnight strike on Ukraine’s energy sector.

He called the Russian assault a “cynical and calculated attack,” stating that Moscow used over 450 drones and more than 30 missiles against targets providing essential services and “everything that sustains normal life.”

According to Zelenskyy, more than 20 people were injured nationwide, with all receiving medical assistance. He confirmed that a child was killed in Zaporizhzhia and expressed condolences to the family.

The President said emergency services were working to restore electricity and water supplies in Kyiv, where restoration teams were already on site. Power outages were also confirmed in Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts, as well as in Dnipro. Recovery efforts are also underway in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, and Kherson oblasts.

At 10:19, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 497 air targets overnight on 9–10 October, including 465 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 420 of them. The attack remains ongoing, with several drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

According to the Air Force, the breakdown is as follows:

465 Shahed/Gerbera-type drones — 405 downed

2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles — 1 downed

14 Iskander-M ballistic missiles — 4 downed

12 Iskander-K cruise missiles — 9 downed

4 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles — 1 downed

In addition, 4 Russian missiles failed to reach their targets and "disappeared from radars"; their impact sites are still being verified.

The Air Force recorded 13 direct missile hits and 60 drone strikes across 19 locations, along with drone and missile debris falling in 7 others.