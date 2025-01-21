No Russian drone hits target as Ukraine neutralizes 131 UAVs

Ukraine’s Air Force says the country’s air defenses have successfully intercepted 72 Russian drones during a nighttime attack that targeted multiple regions early on 21 January. The assault included Shahed drones, decoy UAVs, and four Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Voronezh Oblast.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The Air Force confirmed that 72 attack drones were intercepted across Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, and 12 other regions. Additionally, 59 decoy drones were reported as “lost from radar” without causing damage.

Despite the large-scale assault, no Russian drones reached their intended targets, the Air Force’s data suggest. However, the military did not mention what was the target of the Iskander missiles and whether the attack was successful.

Ukraine’s Air Force says it relied on aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire teams, and electronic warfare systems to counter the attack. While damage occurred in some areas, officials confirmed no casualties.

Drone debris damage but no casualties

Poltava Oblast

According to the Poltava Oblast Administration, several drones fell in the Kremenchuk community, causing a fire in a private home. Damage was reported to six residential buildings, three outbuildings, three garages, eight cars, and a power line. Approximately 87 residents were left without power, but repair crews were restoring electricity.

Cherkasy Oblast

The Cherkasy Oblast Administration reported damage in Zvenyhorodka District, where falling debris shattered windows in four houses, a school, a shop, and a non-residential building. A power line was also affected, and emergency teams are conducting repairs. No casualties were reported.

