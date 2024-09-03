No Russian Shahed drone reaches targets, but other strikes kill at least 6, injure 36 civilians in Ukraine

Overnight on 3 September 2024, Russian forces launched their daily missile and drone attack against Ukraine. No explosive UAV reached a target in Ukraine, but Russian missile and other strikes killed at least six civilians and injured 36 across Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, Russian forces attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, a Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile from Kursk Oblast, and 35 Shahed-131/136 attack drones launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast and Crimea’s Cape Chauda.

According to the report, Ukrainian air defenses successfully destroyed 27 Shahed drones, while six more were “locationally lost,” likely crashing. Two of Russia’s explosive drones reportedly flew towards Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and occupied Donetsk Oblast. The “locationally lost” drones could have been false targets, carrying no payload.

The Air Force did not mention any missile interception.

Meanwhile, Russian missile, bomb, artillery, and other strikes caused deaths, injuries, and damage in several regions:

Dnipro : On the evening of 2 September, missile strikes targeted Dnipro around 10 p.m. One person, a 51-year-old man, was killed, and six others were injured , including a 37-year-old man who remains hospitalized. This was confirmed by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration (OVA).

: On the evening of 2 September, missile strikes targeted Dnipro around 10 p.m. One person, a 51-year-old , including a 37-year-old man who remains hospitalized. This was confirmed by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration (OVA). Chernihiv : At around 12:30 a.m., explosions occurred in Chernihiv, believed to be due to drone interceptions. Debris caused fires in non-residential and industrial buildings on the city’s outskirts. Two people sustained minor injuries , according to Acting Mayor Oleksandr Lomako.

: At around 12:30 a.m., explosions occurred in Chernihiv, believed to be due to drone interceptions. Debris caused fires in non-residential and industrial buildings on the city’s outskirts. , according to Acting Mayor Oleksandr Lomako. Zaporizhzhia : Overnight on 3 September, Russian missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia resulted in the deaths of an 8-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman, and injuries to a 12-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man . Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported that these attacks were part of 313 strikes that targeted 11 towns and villages in the oblast.

: Overnight on 3 September, Russian missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia resulted in the . Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported that these attacks were part of 313 strikes that targeted 11 towns and villages in the oblast. Mykolaiv Oblast : Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts were targeted by ballistic missile attacks from Russian forces using Iskander-M missiles on 2 September and overnight into 3 September. The strikes hit open areas, causing no injuries, as reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Administration.

: Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts were targeted by ballistic missile attacks from Russian forces using Iskander-M missiles on 2 September and overnight into 3 September. The strikes hit open areas, causing no injuries, as reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Administration. Kherson Oblast : Russian forces conducted artillery shelling and drone attacks in Kherson Oblast. A 45-year-old man was killed in Kizomys by artillery shelling while cycling, as reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Early on 3 September, a house in Kherson was hit by artillery, severely injuring a 14-year-old girl . In Antonivka, a drone attack injured a 76-year-old woman , resulting in a traumatic leg amputation.

: Russian forces conducted artillery shelling and drone attacks in Kherson Oblast. A 45-year-old in Kizomys by artillery shelling while cycling, as reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Early on 3 September, a house in Kherson was hit by artillery, severely . In Antonivka, a drone attack , resulting in a traumatic leg amputation. Kharkiv Oblast : On 2 September, the Kharkiv Aviation Institute in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district was hit, injuring 14 people . The attack damaged several buildings, including a pool, an electrical panel building, and a cafeteria. A separate strike in the Kyivskyi district caused property damage but no casualties. Additional attacks in Kozacha Lopan, Ruska Lozova, and Bezruky resulted in residential damage and fires. In Kupiansk, a 78-year-old woman was killed in a residential building destroyed by shelling, according to Kharkiv Oblast chief Oleh Syniehubov.

: On 2 September, the Kharkiv Aviation Institute in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district was hit, . The attack damaged several buildings, including a pool, an electrical panel building, and a cafeteria. A separate strike in the Kyivskyi district caused property damage but no casualties. Additional attacks in Kozacha Lopan, Ruska Lozova, and Bezruky resulted in residential damage and fires. In Kupiansk, in a residential building destroyed by shelling, according to Kharkiv Oblast chief Oleh Syniehubov. Donetsk Oblast: Russian shelling on 2 September and the following night resulted in casualties and significant damage across several towns. In Selydove, one person was killed and five injured; in Ukrainsk, one person was killed and two injured. Additional shelling in other areas caused injuries and property damage, with three people injured in Pokrovsk and one in Myrnograd. Donetsk Oblast Head Vadym Filashkin reported that 17 settlements were shelled, and 3,351 people, including 303 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Related: