Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1139: Russia masses 30,000 troops for spring offensive while stalling peace talks

This Ukrainian genius shaped the Russian empire. His lost opera could now shatter Putin’s. Putin’s imperial pageantry rests on an uncomfortable truth: the sound of Russian power was made by a Ukrainian whose identity Moscow is trying to erase.

Over 77,000 Russian targets hit, destroyed in March using drones, Ukraine’s commander says.

Russian army losses in Ukraine exceeded 925,000 troops, Ukraine’s military says. British intelligence estimates that Russia suffered approximately 90,000 casualties in Ukraine since January 2025 alone, supporting Ukrainian claims of high Russian losses.

Frontline report: Russia masses 30,000 troops in Donbas for major offensive while stalling peace talks. Moscow’s peace negotiators add new demands for Ukraine while their commanders quietly position a massive combat-ready force for a decisive spring offensive before any US-forced ceasefire or sanctions.

ISW: Russian territorial gains in Ukraine hit five-month low as Ukrainian counterattacks show success. Geolocated footage analyzed by the Institute for the Study of War reveals Russian territorial gains have decreased every month since November 2024, falling from 627 to 203 km2 by March 2025.

Ukrainian forces trap, repel Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 120 Russian personnel and 15 Russian vehicles near Andriivka-Oleksiivka, deploying over 200 strike drones and 600 artillery shells.

Russia’s estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 1139 of its all-out war, according to the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff.

Intelligence and Technology

More than 20 new fibre-optic drones appeared in Ukraine in 2025 – Zelenskyy. Eleven Ukrainian enterprises have mastered production of fibre-optic control system drones, President Zelenskyy said

Norway allocates about $ 455 million for artillery shells for Ukraine. Norway has announced a $455 million commitment to supply Ukraine with critical artillery ammunition through both Czech-led procurement and European Peace Facility channels.

“We can’t replace Starlink in Ukraine,” Eutelsat CEO says. Ukrainian forces remain dependent on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system for critical communications with no viable alternatives currently available, according to industry experts.

Forbes: Ukraine’s Trojan horse drones expose Russian operators after capture, escalating the tech war. The malware hijacks drones, exposing operator locations while rendering captured equipment useless for Russian forces.

Zelenskyy pushes for intensified air defense talks as Patriot supply dwindles. The scarcity of missiles for existing US Patriot batteries threatens Ukraine’s ability to intercept Russian targets. Zelenskyy specifically highlighted America’s capacity to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

International

Rutte says Russia must “do more” to end war in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed strong support for US peace initiatives in Ukraine while criticizing Russia’s insufficient response

Allies face Trump’s new tariffs while Russia gets diplomatic pass amid Ukraine peace talks. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended Trump’s decision on ABC News, saying the administration didn’t want to “throw something new into the negotiations right in the middle of them while they affect so many lives.”

French President: While we seek ways for peace, Russia continues to disregard civilian lives. Emmanuel Macron condemned Russian missile attack on a residential neighborhood in Kryvyi Rih, that killed 20 people, including nine children on 4 April.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Teenager sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in occupied Donetsk – accused of collaborating with SBU. A Russian-established court in occupied Donetsk has sentenced a 17-year-old to more than six years imprisonment for allegedly sharing military information with Ukrainian intelligence.

New Developments

Ukrainian director Tanya Muino wins Hollywood Music Video Awards for her video for Lady Gaga. Ukrainian director Tanya Muinho has added another major industry award to her collection for her work with Lady Gaga.

