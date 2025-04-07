Russian military casualties in Ukraine have reached approximately 925,020 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on 7 April.

The military command reports that Russian forces lost about 1,350 troops during the previous day alone.

“Russian forces continue to sustain significant personnel losses on Ukrainian territory,” the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its daily update.

The Ukrainian military also documented substantial equipment losses for Russian forces, including 10,567 tanks with 13 destroyed in the last 24 hours.

Russian armored combat vehicle losses have climbed to 21,997, with 25 additional vehicles destroyed in the past day, according to the Ukrainian military.

Artillery system losses for Russian forces now stand at 25,817, with 31 more systems destroyed in recent fighting.

“The intensity of combat remains high across multiple sectors of the front,” according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces report destroying 28 Russian operational-tactical drones and 15 cruise missiles during the latest engagements.

Moscow has not officially disclosed its military casualties. Russia last reported its death toll in September 2022, claiming 5,937 soldiers had been killed.

British intelligence reported on 5 March that Russia likely suffered approximately 90,000 casualties, including both killed and wounded, since the beginning of 2025 in its war against Ukraine.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has likely suffered a total of approximately 875,000 casualties, the British intelligence said.

“The daily average Russian losses during February 2025 were 1,255 personnel, according to Ukrainian General Staff data, which is the lowest daily average since August 2024,” acoording to the British intelligence.

Kyiv has also been reluctant to reveal its own casualties, maintaining that full data will be disclosed after the war ends. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NBC News on 16 February that Ukraine had lost over 46,000 soldiers killed and about 380,000 wounded since February 2022.

