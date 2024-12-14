Ukrainian actor and soldier Yakiv Tkachenko dies at war in Ukraine

Yakiv Tkachenko, a prominent Ukrainian actor known for his roles in films like “Chervonyi” and “Prypytni”, has been killed while serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to reports from film colleagues and industry professionals.

According to reports from PEN International, at least 102 cultural figures, including writers, artists, translators and historians, have been killed since the beginning of the invasion. The actual numbers may be higher, as many deaths remain unrecorded or unreported. The toll reflects not only a loss of individual talent but also a significant blow to Ukrainian cultural heritage due to Russian war.

Film director Oles Sanin announced Tkachenko’s death, describing him as “one of the most talented Ukrainian actors” and a “true knight and friend”.

Actor Yevhen Chernykov and casting director Alla Samoilenko also shared tributes highlighting Tkachenko’s artistic talent and patriotic commitment.

Tkachenko’s military journey began in the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion when he joined the Territorial Defense Forces of Dnipro. Serving in the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade, he participated in battles in Donetsk Oblast. During the serving, he’d experienced two injuries but consistently returned to active duty.

After initially demobilizing in 2023, Tkachenko consciously chose to return to the frontlines, joining the Third Separate Assault Brigade.

In a previous interview with Media Detector, he expressed his conviction about returning to military service, saying he was certain he would remain in the army “while this war continues”.

The actor was recognized for his roles in films such as “Chervonyi”, “Prypytni”, “Price of Truth”, “Dishonored Serfs”, and “Dovbush”, with one of his last screen appearances in the series “Carrier”.

