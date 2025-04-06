“Hands off”: Thousands gather across US and Europe to protest against Trump, Musk

Thousands of demonstrators gathered across the United States on 5 April in what became the largest day of protests against President Donald Trump’s administration since he returned to office in January, according to AP and Reuters reports.

The “Hands Off!” demonstrations were organized at approximately 1,200 locations in all 50 states plus Canada and Mexico by a coalition of more than 150 groups including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, and election activists, Reuters reports.

The rallies appeared peaceful with no immediate reports of arrests.

The diverse crowd included individuals carrying Ukrainian flags alongside others wearing Palestinian keffiyeh scarves and holding “Free Palestine” signs, while Democratic representatives criticized Trump’s policies from the stage.

In Washington, D.C., protesters assembled on the National Mall despite gloomy weather conditions. Organizers told Reuters that more than 20,000 people were expected to attend the rally at the Washington Monument. The demonstrations provided an opportunity for Trump’s opponents to express collective displeasure with his recent executive orders.

Demonstrators in Washington D.C. are dressed as characters from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale about a patriarchal totalitarian state. Photo: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators voiced concerns about a range of administration policies including government downsizing, economic approaches, deportation of immigrants, cuts to health programs, and reductions in protections for transgender people.

On April 5, around 1,200 protests were planned across the US and internationally to oppose President Donald Trump and his ally, Elon Musk.



This comes after Trump's controversial executive orders, cuts to government jobs, economic and immigration policies.



Demonstrators also… https://t.co/Gwxu6YG97S — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 5, 2025

In Boston, protesters displayed signs reading “Hands off our democracy” and “Hands off our Social Security.”

In Seattle, demonstrators held signs with messages like “Fight the oligarchy.”

Many specifically targeted the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, which has eliminated more than 200,000 jobs from the 2.3 million federal workforce.

"Hands Off!" demonstration against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Boston on 5 April. #HandsOff https://t.co/3V8it4Uu4J — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 5, 2025

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the Social Security Administration headquarters near Baltimore, a primary DOGE target, to demonstrate against the agency’s announced reduction of 7,000 staff positions and termination of phone services for millions of claimants.

Linda Falcao, approaching age 65, told the crowd she had contributed to Social Security since she was 16. “I’m terrified, I’m angry, I’m pissed, I’m bewildered this could happen to the United States,” she said.

Hundreds also demonstrated in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, near Trump’s golf course in Jupiter, where he spent Saturday morning at the club’s Senior Club Championship before returning to his Mar-a-Lago residence.

When asked about the protests, the White House responded that “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries,” while claiming Democrats want to extend these benefits to “illegal aliens.”

According to Reuters, much of Trump’s agenda has been limited by lawsuits claiming he has exceeded his authority in attempts to dismiss civil servants, deport immigrants, and reverse transgender rights.

Protests against Trump happen across European cities

The protests extended internationally, with hundreds of Americans living in Europe gathering in Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Lisbon and London to voice opposition to Trump’s policies.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the “Hands Off!” protesters assembled at Frankfurt’s Opernplatz, calling for the resignation of the US president with placards featuring slogans such as “Restore Democracy,” “Hands off our personal data” and “The world is tired of your bullshit Donald, be gone!” according to Reuters.

"Resist Tyrant" and "Save Democracy" – these are some of the slogans from the #HandsOff protest in Paris against Donald Trump and Elon Musk.



Demonstrators gathered in all 50 states of the US and in several European cities, such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, London, and Lisbon. https://t.co/u8v9WtDSKH — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 5, 2025

Berlin demonstrators protested in front of a Tesla showroom, holding signs that urged fellow Americans living in Germany to demand “an end to the chaos” in the United States.

Messages directed at Musk included “Shut up Elon, no one voted for you,” while one dog wore a sign stating “Dogs against DOGE.”

In Paris, approximately 200 people, primarily Americans, gathered at Place de la République to voice opposition to Trump. Protesters delivered speeches denouncing the president while displaying banners with messages including “Resist Tyrant,” “Rule of Law,” “Feminists for Freedom not fascism” and “Save Democracy.” One demonstrator performed Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War.”

Similar protests against Trump and Musk were held in other European cities, including London and Lisbon. In the British capital, several hundred people assembled in Trafalgar Square holding signs with messages such as “Proud American Ashamed” and “WTAF America?” The crowd chanted “Hands off Canada,” “Hands off Greenland” and “Hands off Ukraine” while listening to speeches criticizing Trump.