Abducted Ukrainain mayor of town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast dies in Russian captivity

Russian forces captured the mayor of Dniprorudne in late February 2022, leading to his eventual death in captivity.
byMaria Tril
04/12/2024
1 minute read
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported the death of Yevhen Matveiev, the mayor of the occupied Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, who was captured by Russian forces nearly three years ago.

Russian forces have systematically abducted Ukrainian civilians, local officials, and military personnel during the ongoing invasion. These captives are often held in makeshift detention centers, underground facilities, and former prisons, where they experience severe physical and psychological torture, including beatings, electric shock, starvation, and isolation.

According to Human Rights in Ukraine, as of June 2024, approximately 6,465 Ukrainian service members and at least 1,672 Ukrainian civilians are held in Russian captivity. According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners have died in Russian captivity.

According to Zaporizhzhia mayor, Russian forces seized Dniprorudne in late February 2022 and subsequently captured Matveiev. He remained in captivity for 2 years and 8 months, ultimately dying while in Russian custody.

His body was returned to Ukraine during a recent prisoner exchange.

Fedorov described Matveiev as a “true patriot” who demonstrated unwavering commitment to his community during the occupation.

“He was resolute and principled. During the occupation, he did not abandon the city or its people, doing everything to ensure the community’s functioning,” Fedorov wrote.

Recently, Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who had been missing since August 2023, has died while in Russian captivity.

