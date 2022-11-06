Mass abduction of local residents reported in Milove and Novopskov communities – Luhansk Oblast Administration

Mass abduction of local residents reported in Milove and Novopskov communities – Luhansk Oblast Administration

North of Luhansk Oblast as of 6 November 2022. Map: liveuamap.com 

Latest news Ukraine

The Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported that it once again received information on the mass abduction of the residents of Novopskov and Milove hromadas (communities) in Luhansk Oblast’s northern part, which was occupied months ago amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russia squashes dissent, imposes terror regime in newly-occupied lands of Luhansk Oblast

“Regarding the situation at the front: another Russian attack was repulsed from Bilohorivka. Using various types of weapons, the occupiers shelled the territory near Makiivka, Nevske, and Ploshanka,” the Administration added.

Read also:

Demining occupied part of Luhansk Oblast will take at least ten years – Oblast Head

Russian troops are blowing up bridges in Luhansk Oblast and placing landmines to prevent Ukrainian advances

Svatove-Kreminna highway “practically under control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces” – Luhansk Oblast Head

Russians announce 45% “referendum turnout” in Luhansk’s ruined cities abandoned by most residents – Oblast Head

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags