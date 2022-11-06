Mass abduction of local residents reported in Milove and Novopskov communities – Luhansk Oblast Administration

North of Luhansk Oblast as of 6 November 2022. Map: liveuamap.com

The Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported that it once again received information on the mass abduction of the residents of Novopskov and Milove hromadas (communities) in Luhansk Oblast’s northern part, which was occupied months ago amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“Regarding the situation at the front: another Russian attack was repulsed from Bilohorivka. Using various types of weapons, the occupiers shelled the territory near Makiivka, Nevske, and Ploshanka,” the Administration added.

Read also: