Svatove-Kreminna track practically under control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Luhansk Head Serhii Haidai said that the Svatove-Kreminna track is practically under the control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but urged to wait for information from the General Staff, Haidai informed on Facebook.

“For now, we will not name the settlements specifically. It is better to let the General Staff do it, but we can say that the Svatov-Kreminna route is practically under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Haidai said. “Despite the bad weather, continuous rains for several days in a row, there is still progress, small, but there is.”

Although, Haidai urged people to wait for information from the General Staff.