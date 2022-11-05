Demining occupied part of Luhansk Oblast will take at least ten years – Oblast Head

Demining the entire occupied part of Luhansk Oblast will take at least 10 years, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Administration, Serhiy Haidai said on Ukrainian TV.

He noted that, first of all, main overpasses and the territory of critical infrastructure facilities will be demined.

“But within an hour there are 100–200 airstrikes on one part of the front. That is, thousands of airstrikes per day. Many shells, mines, and rockets are unexploded, many are mined remotely. No one has a normal map of mining,” Haidai explained.

He noted that Ukraine is turning to other countries and international organizations for assistance in demining territories. In particular, Croatia agreed to provide such assistance.

