AI-powered drones to help demine Ukrainian farmlands

Safe Pro Group Inc. has entered a multi-year agreement with Ukrainian agricultural leader NIBULON Ltd. to deploy AI-powered drone technology for detecting landmines in farmland, Businesswire reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, as of August 2024, over 139,300 square kilometers of land were potentially contaminated by explosives left behind by the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The World Bank estimates clearance could take more than a decade and cost over $35 billion.

The partnership will utilize Safe Pro’s SpotlightAI platform, which runs on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure, to survey agricultural areas potentially contaminated by explosives.

According to NASA Harvest, the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war has forced the abandonment of 5.2 to 6.9 million acres (2.1-2.8 million hectares) of farmland, resulting in $2 billion in lost crops in 2023 – enough to feed 25 million people for a year.

NIBULON’s Director of Government Relations, Mykhailo Rizak, stated,

“Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of Ukraine’s economy and an important contributor to the stability of global food supplies, which has been significantly disrupted by nearly three years of war.”

According to Businesswire’s report, Safe Pro’s AI system has already analyzed 931,107 drone images in Ukraine, identifying 18,300 explosive remnants across 10,514 acres or 4,254 hectares. The platform processes each image in 0.2 seconds, compared to several minutes for manual analysis.

Related: