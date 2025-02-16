Ukrainian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit

A Ukrainian delegation began its working visit to Saudi Arabia on 16 February, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to visit the country in the near future, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced.

As US President Donald Trump’s pushes to seat Ukraine and Russia at the negotiating table amid the ongoing Russia’s aggression of Ukraine, US and Russian officials are reportedly set to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to begin talks. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had not been invited to this meeting.

The delegation presented investment opportunities worth $500 million across energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors, including major public-private partnership projects and privatization opportunities, Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

“In the coming days, we will have dozens of meetings in the coming days to prepare for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Saudi Arabia. In particular, we are preparing to sign important economic agreements with countries in the region,” Svyrydenko wrote.

Ukrainian exports to Saudi Arabia increased from $291 million in 2023 to $368 million in 2024, with further growth expected, though still below pre-war levels, according to Svyrydenko.

The Ukrainian delegation also included Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval, First Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Aliona Shkrum, Deputy Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, and Acting Head of the State Property Fund Ivanna Smachylo.

