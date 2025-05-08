American historian Timothy Snyder: Ukraine, not Russia, bore heaviest civilian toll in WWII

American historian Timothy Snyder says that during World War II, Ukraine suffered more civilian casualties than Russia, both in absolute and relative terms, UkrInform reports.

He emphasizes that the current Russian invasion of Ukraine should serve as a reminder of the “evil of World War II” and the importance of Ukraine in the context of European security.

During his online address to participants of the 17th Kyiv Security Forum, he said that Ukraine experienced disproportionately high civilian casualties during World War II.

According to him, more civilians died in Ukraine than in Russia, both in relative and absolute terms.

“In World War II, more Ukrainian civilians died than Russian civilians, not only in relative terms but also in absolute terms,” said Snyder, stressing that the largest victims of the war in Eastern Europe were Jews, Belarusians, and Ukrainians.

He also noted that in Russia, there are politicians who are trying to use World War II as a pretext to restore fascism, as well as justify the current invasion of Ukraine through the events of 1941.

Russian propaganda has consistently portrayed Ukraine as a “fascist” or “Nazi” state to justify its aggression. This narrative falsely depicts the Ukrainian government and society as dominated by radical nationalists and neo-Nazis who allegedly persecute Russian speakers and minorities. This fabricated portrayal serves to legitimize invasion as a “humanitarian intervention” to protect Russians and Russian speakers from genocide, despite overwhelming evidence disproving these claims.

“Now, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the international community must remember the lessons of World War II, the central role of Ukraine in these events, and the ideological lies that accompanied both those and current aggressions,” Snyder pointed out.

He also emphasized that Ukraine plays a critical role in European security, and the future of the European project depends on the ability of Ukrainians to defend themselves.

“Europe faces a challenge: to help Ukraine guarantee its security. This can make Europe safer,” the historian concluded.

8 May marks the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in World War II. In an address from Kyiv’s Independence Square, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contrasted Ukraine’s remembrance with Russia’s militarized parades, accusing the Kremlin of turning 9 May into a cynical cult of death.

Since the Soviet era, and especially under Vladimir Putin, the 9 May WWII Victory Day has evolved from a remembrance of peace and sacrifice into a display of military power. In recent years, Russian authorities have drawn direct parallels between the WWII struggle and the current war, using the occasion to reinforce patriotic narratives and legitimize state policies, including its current aggression.

The Ukrainian president emphasized the stark difference between Ukraine and Russia: one remembering its dead with dignity, the other glorifying war with tanks and staged parades.