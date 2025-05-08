Russia bombs Sumy Oblast on first day of its own declared ceasefire

On 8 May, Russian aircraft launched guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast during the first night and morning of a ceasefire declared unilaterally by the Kremlin, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Mosvow talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion. On 28 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral ceasefire from 8 to 10 May to mark what the Kremlin called the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal, reaffirming support for the US position advocating a permanent ceasefire and reiterating Ukraine’s offer of a 30-day pause in hostilities.

The Air Force reported three separate bomb launches on the region overnight and in the early hours of the day. The strikes were confirmed despite Russia’s previously announced ceasefire set to begin at midnight on 8 May and continue through 10 May.

In its report on the past 24 hours, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration did not specify which attacks or casualties occurred specifically on 8 May.

The Administration said that from the morning of 7 to 8 May 2025, Russian forces carried out nearly 120 attacks on 34 settlements across 14 territorial communities in Sumy Oblast, killing one woman in Mykolaivka community and injuring three civilians in Yunakivka, Vorozhba, and Bilopillia communities.

The Russians used over 80 MLRS rounds, nearly 20 guided aerial bombs, around 20 FPV drone strikes, and 30 VOG grenade drops from UAVs, damaging or destroying civilian infrastructure in all four affected communities, according to the report.

No drone or missile strikes on 8 May so far

Earlier in the morning of 8 May, by 08:00, the Ukrainian Air Force reported no new missile or drone activity over the country’s airspace, but

The Russians, however, carried out three waves of drone attacks on Ukraine on the previous day between 14:30 and 20:30, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The strikes involved 31 attack drones and one decoy drone launched from the area of Millerovo, Russia. Ukrainian air defense downed 20 drones over northern and central regions. Six Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing damage.

In Cherkasy Oblast, the attack resulted in damage, though further details were not specified.

Also, “during the night, the enemy intensified strikes using tactical aviation with guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast,” the Air Force reiterated.

Putin’s self-proclaimed ceasefire

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Putin’s ceasefire declaration was “the beginning of direct negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions.” Zelenskyy called Putin’s statement “another attempt at manipulation.”

The White House also stated that President Donald Trump supports a lasting ceasefire, not a three-day one.