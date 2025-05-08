Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Biden calls Trump’s Ukraine policy modern-day appeasement of Russia

Joe Biden warned Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to cede land to Russia could damage America’s credibility with its European allies amid ongoing Russian aggression.
byYuri Zoria
08/05/2025
3 minute read
biden calls trump’s ukraine policy modern-day appeasement russia joe former president has accused successor donald trump pursuing “modern-day appeasement” pressuring give up territory interview bbc aired 7 2025 warned approach
Joe Biden. Screenshot: BBC
Biden calls Trump’s Ukraine policy modern-day appeasement of Russia

Former US president Joe Biden has accused his successor, Donald Trump, of pursuing “modern-day appeasement” by pressuring Ukraine to give up territory to Russia. In an interview with the BBC aired on 7 May 2025, Biden warned that such an approach will not satisfy Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, Biden said, views Ukraine as part of “mother Russia.”

In the BBC interview, Biden criticized Trump’s shift in US policy, particularly efforts to push Kyiv toward a ceasefire and reduce pressure on Moscow. Trump has defended the move, claiming he wants to stop the killing.

As cited by Reuters, Biden noted:

Anybody who thinks he’s going to stop is just foolish,” he said, adding, “I just don’t understand how people think that if we allow a dictator, a thug, to decide he’s going to take significant portions of land that aren’t his, that that’s going to satisfy him.”

 

Biden also voiced concern about the message such policies send to US allies.

“Europe is going to lose confidence in the certainty of America and the leadership of America,” he said, pointing to growing doubts among European leaders: “Can I rely on the United States? Are they going to be there?”

Referring to a February 2025 White House meeting between Trump, his top aides, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden said,

“I found it sort of beneath America in the way that took place.”

 

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!