Russia drops guided bomb on apartment block in Kostiantynivka, leaving multiple injured, one missing

On 7 May at 22:50, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a residential apartment building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, using a FAB-250 bomb equipped with a glide and correction module. The strike injured twelve civilians, and one woman is believed to be trapped beneath the debris, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General. The attack took place one hour before Russia’s unilaterally declared ceasefire for 8–10 May.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Among the injured were three men and one woman, all suffering from mine-explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds, contusions, and hypothermia. Additionally, eight other civilians sustained light injuries and were rescued by emergency workers. All victims have received medical care.

The blast also damaged three multi-story apartment buildings and a store in the town.

Search efforts are ongoing for the woman feared to be under the rubble.

In response to the attack, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, classifying the Russian attack as a potential war crime.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia killed eight civilians and injured 23 others in Donetsk Oblast, including 2 killed and 5 injured in Myrnohrad, 1 killed and 1 injured in Pokrovsk, 12 injured in Kostyantynivka, 1 killed and 1 injured in Illinivka, and 2 killed in Oleksandro-Kalynove, Donetsk Oblast Head Vadym Filashkin reported.