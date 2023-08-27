Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia shells Kherson city and region, killing two civilians

On 27 August, Russian shelling attacks killed two and injured three more civilians in Kherson Oblast, according to regional authorities.
byYuri Zoria
27/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Over 27 August, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported several instances of Russian shelling in the region, which killed at least two and injured three more civilians.

At about noon, the Administration reported that the Russian forces carried out an air attack, dropping guided aerial bombs near Kherson, Dariivka, Kozatske, and Odradokamianka. No damage or casualties were reported.

At about 14:00, Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin wrote that a Russian shelling attack on Virivka killed a 35-year-old woman and injured another local resident.

At about 16:00, the Administration reported Russian shelling on central Kherson City, which resulted in the death of a local woman and injuries to a 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized in serious condition.

At about 18:00, the Kherson Oblast authorities said that a Russian artillery attack on Burhunka Village injured a 71-year-old woman in her household.

Every day, Russian troops carry out multiple artillery attacks on Kherson city and the Ukraine-controlled right bank Kherson Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts