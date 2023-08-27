Russia shells Kherson city and region, killing two civilians

Over 27 August, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported several instances of Russian shelling in the region, which killed at least two and injured three more civilians.

At about noon, the Administration reported that the Russian forces carried out an air attack, dropping guided aerial bombs near Kherson, Dariivka, Kozatske, and Odradokamianka. No damage or casualties were reported.

At about 14:00, Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin wrote that a Russian shelling attack on Virivka killed a 35-year-old woman and injured another local resident.

At about 16:00, the Administration reported Russian shelling on central Kherson City, which resulted in the death of a local woman and injuries to a 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized in serious condition.

At about 18:00, the Kherson Oblast authorities said that a Russian artillery attack on Burhunka Village injured a 71-year-old woman in her household.

Every day, Russian troops carry out multiple artillery attacks on Kherson city and the Ukraine-controlled right bank Kherson Oblast.

