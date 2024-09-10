Eng
Russia attacks Ukraine with 46 explosive drones and two missiles, Ukraine downs 38 UAVs

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 38 Russian Shahed drones, with three more turning back to Russia and occupied Luhansk Oblast, while two people were injured and infrastructure damaged in Uman, Cherkasy.
10/09/2024
ukraine repels russia's drone assault downing 14 shahed uavs ukrainian hunters - mobile fire group general staff ukraine's armed forces 07063b22001e40b8
Ukrainian “Shahed hunters” – a mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
In the early hours of 10 September, Russian forces launched a massive air assault on Ukraine. It involved 48 aerial weapons, including 46 Shahed-type one-way attack drones launched from Kursk and Yeysk in Russia, an Iskander-M ballistic missile fired from occupied Crimea, and a Kh-31P anti-radar missile launched from the Black Sea, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. The attack injured at least two civilians in central Ukraine, as per the authorities.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas in attempts to terrorize civilians and damage civilian infrastructure. The Russian forces launch dozens of Shahed long-range “kamikaze” drones are launched every night, often also launching several missiles during the attack. Once every several weeks, the Russians also launch one or a few massive missile attacks, targeting Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine’s air defense systems were activated across multiple regions, including Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava oblasts. The Ukrainian military engaged various defense systems, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, according to the report.

Ukrainian regions (in blue) in which the air defenses were active during Russia’s Shahed drone attack overnight on 19 September 2024. Map: paintmaps.com

As a result of the counter-air operation, Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 38 attack drones. The Air Force reported that three drones exited Ukrainian-controlled airspace, with one heading towards Russia and two towards occupied Luhansk Oblast. An additional three Russian UAVs were “locationally lost” over Ukrainian territory, meaning crashed, “likely due to electronic warfare measures.”

This suggests that only two of the 46 Shahed drones may have reached their intended targets, along with two missiles.

In Cherkasy Oblast, 14 Russian drones were destroyed, as reported by Regional Military Administration head Ihor Taburets. However, two people were injured in Cherkasy city, and an infrastructure facility in the Uman area sustained damage.

According to Suspilne, Kyiv Military Administration reported that air defenses were active in the approaches to the capital, with no casualties preliminarily reported. The heads of Sumy and Mykolaiv Regional Military Administrations also confirmed the downing of Russian drones in their respective regions.

In other non-Shahed-related incident, Russian forces attacked Poniativka in Kherson Oblast. According to the Regional Military Administration, explosives were dropped from a drone onto a regular bus route, resulting in injuries to a woman. Russian drones and artillery have been deliberately targeting civilians in Kherson city and oblast for months.

