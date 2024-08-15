Ukrainian military officials report that Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine in the early hours of 15 August, employing three Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast airspace and 29 Shahed-type strike drones from areas in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said that the military successfully intercepted 29 Russian drones across multiple regions, including Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

Russian military forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons systems, including strike UAVs, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian leadership denies that the Russian army, during the full-scale war, deliberately struck civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and energy and water supply facilities.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations characterize these strikes as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, emphasizing their deliberate nature.

