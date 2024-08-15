Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine intercepts 29 Russian drones in overnight attack

Ukrainian military officials report intercepting 29 Russian drones and facing three guided missiles in an overnight attack on August 15.
byMaria Tril
15/08/2024
1 minute read
russian drone
Russian drone. Credit: Euracrtiv
Ukraine intercepts 29 Russian drones in overnight attack

Ukrainian military officials report that Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine in the early hours of 15 August, employing three Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles from Russia’s Kursk Oblast airspace and 29 Shahed-type strike drones from areas in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said that the military successfully intercepted 29 Russian drones across multiple regions, including Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

Russian military forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons systems, including strike UAVs, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian leadership denies that the Russian army, during the full-scale war, deliberately struck civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and energy and water supply facilities.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations characterize these strikes as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, emphasizing their deliberate nature.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!