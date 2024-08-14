Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian occupiers plan to evacuate Kursk residents to Zaporizhzhia Oblast to shield military sites, Ukrainian governor says

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing to open humanitarian corridors for Kursk residents and ensure access for international humanitarian organizations.
byOlena Mukhina
14/08/2024
2 minute read
The aftermath of the overnight shelling of the Russian Sudzha city, Kursk Oblast. Source: Alexei Smirnov Telegram
Russian occupiers plan to evacuate Kursk residents to Zaporizhzhia Oblast to shield military sites, Ukrainian governor says

Russian occupiers are planning to evacuate residents of Kursk Oblast to temporarily occupied areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to shield their military facilities from attacks, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Head Ivan Fedorov.

Previously, the Governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Alexei Smirnov, announced that evacuees from Kursk would be relocated to “sanatoriums and boarding houses on the coast of the Azov Sea, from Berdiansk to Kyrylivka” in occupied Zaporizhzhia.

Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russian-appointed occupation leader of Zaporizhzhia, reportedly made this offer.

“The occupiers claim that occupied Zaporizhzhia is ready to accommodate evacuees from Kursk and house them in rest bases.

However, there is no real intention to support these people. Instead, the enemy has a plan: they want to use civilians as human shields to protect their military facilities, making them harder to target,” Fedorov emphasized.

He noted that the occupiers have turned Ukrainian resorts along the Azov Sea into military bases where they store their equipment, despite these resorts having hosted up to five million tourists before the war.
Fedorov also sees a financial motive behind evacuating people from Kursk Oblast. In his view, the collaborators are not focused on rescuing people but on making a profit, as they have already requested additional funding from the federal budget.

“People are reluctant to agree to evacuation to Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They understand that this area will be liberated soon, so they see no point in relocating temporarily. The proximity to the front line heightens their fears,” Fedorov added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine plans to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate residents from Kursk Oblast. The country also intends to ensure access for representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN, and other impartial international organizations to the newly established “buffer zone” in the region.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts