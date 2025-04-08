Support us on Patreon
Belgium pledges € 1 billion annual military aid to Ukraine, signs defense production deals

Belgian Prime Minister De Wever announces ten defense companies has established manufacturing ties in Ukraine as Brussels seeks to bolster European security.
byOlena Mukhina
08/04/2025
3 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever honored the memory of the warriors who gave their lives for Ukraine on 8 April in Kyiv. Credit: President’s Office of Ukraine
The Belgian government will allocate a €1 billion aid package to Ukraine this year and plans to provide at least €1 billion in military support annually during the current government’s term, UkrInform reports. 

Belgium has significantly increased its spending on Ukraine amid fears of reduced US engagement in the support of the country. Brussels also aims to enhance its own defense industry by leveraging Ukraine’s extensive experience in producing weapons and its frontline expertise in combat against Russian forces. By establishing deeper ties with Ukraine, Belgium seeks to strengthen European security while supporting Ukraine’s efforts to build robust defense capabilities.

On 8 April, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced the aid during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

De Wever noted Belgium’s strong interest in relocating Belgian defense production to Ukraine, also announcing the signing of four relevant contracts today.

“We must help Ukraine build its own defense capabilities, and we also need to rearm Europe against Russia’s new aggression. I think we should collaborate to see how our private sector can be motivated to invest in Ukraine and develop capabilities for our defense industry,” emphasized the Belgian prime minister. 

At their meeting, Zelenskyy highlighted that Ukraine’s defense potential is also Europe’s potential to deter any hostile activity.

“Today in Ukraine, together with Prime Minister Bart De Wever, there are representatives from ten Belgian defense companies. We discussed joint production and investments in manufacturing in Ukraine. This is something that will work for the security of all Europe,” he said.

De Wever also mentioned that his country intends to provide Ukraine with two F-16 fighter jets for parts this year, and another two next year, although the timeline depends on Belgium acquiring newer F-35 fighter jets.

