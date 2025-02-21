Belgium delays F-16 deliveries—Ukraine must wait for at least another year

Belgium’s planned transfer of 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine has been postponed until at least the end of 2025, according to Frédéric Vansina, Chief of Staff of the Belgian Armed Forces, in an interview with Le Soir.

The delay stems from setbacks in Belgium’s acquisition of American F-35 jets. Although Brussels ordered the next-generation fighters in 2018, with initial deliveries expected in 2023, the United States postponed shipments to 2024. Belgium finally received its first four F-35s in July last year.

“The transfer of the first of the 30 F-16s to Ukraine is being pushed back by at least a year—until the end of 2025,” Vansina confirmed.

Despite this setback, Belgium remains committed to becoming Ukraine’s largest F-16 supplier. Belgian officials had previously acknowledged that initial deliveries would not occur before late 2024 due to logistical and supply chain challenges.

Vansina noted that F-35s will completely replace Belgium’s F-16 fleet by late 2028, enabling the gradual transfer of 30 F-16s to Ukraine over the next three to four years. Belgium currently maintains more than 50 F-16 jets in its air force.

Belgian authorities have emphasized that Ukraine will be prohibited from using these aircraft to strike targets within Russian territory.

As of February 2025, Ukraine has reportedly received a total of 20 Western fighter jets: 10 F-16s and 10 Mirage 2000s. The F-16s were delivered by the Netherlands, with the first batch arriving in July 2024. The Mirage 2000s were supplied by France, with the initial delivery occurring in February 2025. These aircraft have been integrated into Ukraine’s defense strategy to bolster its capabilities against Russian aggression.

On 12 July 2024, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, announced Belgium’s commitment to provide 30 F-16 jets to Ukraine by 2028.

More recently, on 6 February 2025, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Ukraine had received F-16s from the Netherlands in addition to French Mirage 2000 fighters. The Mirage 2000s represent the second type of Western fighter aircraft delivered to Ukraine, marking an expansion of Western military support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

