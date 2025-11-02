Unidentified drones repeatedly breach airspace over Belgium’s F-35 site storing US nukes — suspects not found

In the span of 24 hours, unidentified drones were spotted twice over Kleine-Brogel Air Base, a highly sensitive military installation in Belgium that stores US nuclear weapons. The incidents triggered aerial police responses and the use of military jamming devices, but no drone operators were located or apprehended.

During the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia has also carried out military provocations in EU airspace involving fighter jets. In addition, drones have been repeatedly reported over critical infrastructure across Europe in recent months, with Russian involvement frequently suspected.

Belgian nuclear base sees two drone breaches in one day

In the early evening of 1 November 2025, around 6:30 p.m., drones were detected over Kleine-Brogel Air Base in Peer, Limburg Province, HLN reported. The site is known to house American nuclear weapons and is set to become the home of Belgium’s F-35 fighter jets starting in 2027.

Police were immediately alerted, and a helicopter was deployed to pursue the drones, which reportedly flew toward the Netherlands. Authorities were unable to intercept them or identify the drone pilots.

The breach came less than 24 hours after another drone sighting near the same base, which occurred around midnight in the early hours of 1 November. That incident also involved one or more drones, but again, police arrived on the scene when drones were no longer visible and were unable to locate the operators, according to Belga.

Belgian defense minister confirms jammer failed during incident

On 2 November, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed that military forces fired a drone-jamming gun in an effort to disable one of the drones. The device, which uses radio waves to disrupt drone communication, proved ineffective. Francken suggested that either radio frequency mismatches or distance may have rendered the jammer useless.

He stated earlier on X that the drones observed overnight were of a larger type and appeared to have a "clear mission" targeting Kleine-Brogel specifically, rather than being accidental overflights. He also confirmed that detection systems had picked up the drone presence and thanked the base guard team for its vigilance. A local resident captured video footage of a drone near the base, which circulated in Belgian media.

More bases targeted in growing pattern

Drones were also seen overnight near the military area in Leopoldsburg, which lies close to Kleine-Brogel, Belga said.

The drone incidents in Limburg follow similar suspicious flights last month over a military base in Elsenborn.

Previously, unidentified drones have been sighted twice over the military base in Marche-en-Famenne in southern Belgium.

No suspects have been identified in any of the recent incidents.