Fifteen drones cross from Belgian army camp into Germany — but Belgium says no proof of Russian hand yet

Overnight on 3 October, fifteen unidentified drones were observed flying above the Belgian military base of Elsenborn, near the German border. The origin and purpose of the aerial vehicles remain unknown, with Belgium’s Defense Ministry launching an investigation. VRT NWS reports that Germany notified Belgian authorities, but the alert did not reach the correct channels in time.
German police spotted the drones first
Around 1:45 a.m. on 3 October, local police in the German city of Düren reported visual contact with fifteen drones. According to defense expert Jens Franssen, the drones were seen crossing into German airspace from the direction of the Elsenborn military zone.
He added that German authorities informed Belgian Defense, but the information failed to travel properly through Belgium’s internal military communication chain.
A Belgian drone detection test system confirmed a total of fifteen drones in the air. Observations came from both the Belgian and German sides of the base, and the vehicles were flying at various altitudes.
Who launched the drones?
The source of the drones, and who was operating them, is not yet known. Belgian Defense Ministry has opened an investigation into the incident. For now, officials have avoided drawing early conclusions.
Defense Minister Theo Francken stated there are no current indications that Russia was behind the flyover. He told VRT NWS:
“It could be, but there are no concrete indications at the moment. That must be investigated.”
He suggested the drones may be part of a broader pattern of psychological disruption.
“Personally, I think these drones often represent a form of hybrid threat. This is a way to create unrest. That has been Russia’s pattern for many years,” Francken said.