Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

FT: EU eyes Belgian king as Hungary threatens to block Russia sanctions renewal

A royal WWII decree is considered a fallback option to retain Russia’s frozen €190 bn in the EU if pro-Russian Budapest vetoes sanctions renewal.
byYuri Zoria
17/01/2025
2 minute read
ft eu eyes belgian king hungary threatens block russia sanctions renewal president ukraine volodymyr zelenskyy (l) meeting philippe belgium (r) brussels 10 2023 presidentgovua zelenskyy-philippe officials developing contingency plans including
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) meeting with King Philippe I of Belgium (R) in Brussels. 10 February 2023. Photo: president.gov.ua
FT: EU eyes Belgian king as Hungary threatens to block Russia sanctions renewal

EU officials are developing contingency plans, including using an 81-year-old Belgian royal decree, to protect sanctions against Russia as Hungary threatens to block their renewal, FT reports referring to officials involved in the discussions.

Russian assets worth approximately 260 billion euros ($280.62 billion), including Russian Central Bank reserves, have been frozen under sanctions imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The majority of these assets are held in Euroclear, a Belgium-based Central Securities Depository, positioning the European Union as a key player in any potential plans for Russian asset utilization.

Hungary’s pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán informed other EU leaders in December that he might veto the sanctions extension, which requires unanimous approval. The current measures are set to expire on 31 January.

János Bóka, Hungary’s EU Affairs Minister, told reporters on 16 January that Budapest wants to await developments in US policy, possibly hoping for more pro-Russian policies of the incoming Trump administration.

“Now there’s a significant change in the US administration… a meaningful exchange should take place before we decide to roll over the sanctions regime for another six months,” Bóka said.

At stake are approximately €190 billion of Russian state assets held at Belgium-based Euroclear. Officials believe these assets, whose profits are designated to repay a $50 bn Ukraine loan, are crucial for potential ceasefire negotiations.

While the officials’ primary focus is on convincing Orbán to keep the sanctions, a senior EU diplomat in regular contact with Hungarian officials expressed serious concern about the situation, noting “there’s a high chance Orbán does not break.”

According to FT, citing four officials, one contingency option involves utilizing a 1944 wartime decree that would allow Belgian King Philippe to prevent asset transfers from the country.

Belgium’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated they are “doing everything possible to reach an agreement on the renewal of sanctions against Russia,” while acknowledging past successes in reaching consensus.

Some member states have suggested removing Hungary’s voting rights, though officials believe this would likely fail to gather required unanimous support from other states, according to FT.

“If Orbán doesn’t yield, the only solution is a national one,” a senior Commission official involved in preparations told FT.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!