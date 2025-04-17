Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s intelligence shows Russia planning new strikes “during Easter and after it”

Zelenskyy warns “new Russian strikes are possible” during Easter based on intelligence reports, as Ukraine continues to recover after deadly Palm Sunday attack that killed 36 civilians, including two children.
byOlena Mukhina
17/04/2025
3 minute read
At Munich, Zelenskyy goes all in on European army as Ukraine's plan B
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2022. Photo: Ukrayinska Pravda
Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s intelligence shows Russia planning new strikes “during Easter and after it”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that new Russian strikes on the country’s territory are possible during and after Easter, UNIAN reports. 

Last year, during Easter, the Russians launched dozens of Shahed-type kamikaze drones at Ukraine. The launches were carried out from occupied Crimea and Kursk Oblast.

Speaking about threats to energy and its preservation, Zelenskyy noted that the efforts made do not mean the threat is gone.

“Of course, we know what Russia is preparing for. And there is information from our intelligence agencies, from our reconnaissance. Now, during Easter and after it, new Russian strikes are possible,” said the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will continue to protect its security and energy, but defense does not rely solely on missiles and air defense systems.

“All those who work diligently and efficiently in every community, in every region of our country, are important. We are grateful to everyone for the fact that Ukraine has electricity today, that Ukraine is recovering,” he underlined. 

He also expressed hope that Ukraine’s partners, the United States and European countries, “will not allow Russia to humiliate them” and continue to ignore the offer to cease fire and end the war.

“But we must be ready for all scenarios and defend our state, our people. Protect the life of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Earlier, Russia's ballistic missiles received from North Korea killed 35 people and injured over 100 in Sumy on Palm Sunday.

Earlier, Russia launched ballistic missile strikes on Sumy on 13 April, killing 36 people, including children, and injuring over 119, with many civilians present during Palm Sunday church services. 

The strike occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by the US to negotiate peace, with recent talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Putin described as “compelling,” though progress toward a ceasefire remains elusive as Russia continues its attacks. The missile strike on Sumy underscored the brutal reality on the ground despite diplomatic overtures.

Read also

