Ukraine takes down 220 Russian soldiers, destroys 32 pieces of equipment on Kharkiv front over last day

Ukraine’s forces targeted 16 areas of Russian personnel concentration, a command post, an artillery system, two ammunition depots, and two enemy radar stations.
by Olena Mukhina
22/05/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian soldier on the front lines. Credit: General Staff
Over the last day, 117 combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian troops occurred on different parts of the front line. Russia launched four missile strikes, dropped 84 guided aerial bombs, and used 927 kamikaze drones, including 59 Shahed and Lancet unmanned aerial vehicles and 868 FPV drones, to target Ukrainian positions and settlements, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

Russian troops 4,094 times shelled Ukrainian cities and villages. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s forces targeted 16 areas of Russian personnel concentration, a command post, an artillery system, two ammunition depots, and two enemy radar stations. As a result, the Russian military lost 1,300 soldiers, six tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, an air defense system, 59 vehicles, and five units of special equipment.

Also, overnight on 22 May, Russia launched Shaheds from the Kursk region and temporarily occupied Crimea. Ukraine downed all the 24 drones in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, and Odesa oblasts.

The Ukrainian military reported that today, Ukrainian forces and Russian troops have clashed 46 times on the front lines. The occupiers carried out three airstrikes with five guided aerial bombs, launched 58 kamikaze drones, and 583 shelled Ukrainian positions.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian soldiers have made two unsuccessful attempts to attack the area of the village of Lyptsi since the beginning of the day, but no positions were lost. In addition, the Kharkiv Regional

According to updated data, Russian forces lost over 220 soldiers on the Kharkiv front yesterday, as well as 32 units of weapons and military equipment, including a tank, an armored vehicle, four guns and mortars, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, and six units of enemy automotive equipment.

In the Kupiansk direction, five battles are currently ongoing in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Nevske, and Makiivka. Ukrainian forces say the situation is under control. In Berestove, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored personnel carriers of the occupiers were destroyed.

