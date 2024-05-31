Ukrainian forces hold front lines against Russian advances, conduct successful strikes on Russian logistics routes

On 31 May, the Ukrainian military struck a Russian ferry crossing and an oil terminal in the Krasnodar region, according to a General Staff report.

The attack hit Russian facilities the night after the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the ferries at the Kerch ferry crossing in the occupied Ukrainian Crimea with precise strikes. These ferries were operating to the port of “Kavkaz” and were used for the aggressor’s military logistics.

Telegram channel Astra reported the strike on the oil terminal in the area of the port “Kavkaz” was carried out with several Ukrainian-made missiles from the “Neptune” coastal missile system.

As per the Ukrainian front lines, since the beginning of the day, 26 combat engagements between Moscow troops and Ukrainian forces have occurred.

On the Kharkiv front, Russians have not conducted active operations since the start of the day. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen positions and defensive lines. Yesterday, occupiers lost 152 soldiers, two tanks, and two artillery systems in the region. Also, one tank, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system, and five vehicles were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, one Russian attack near Novoyehorivka was repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlivka, Berestove, and Makiivka. The Ukrainian military revealed that the situation is under control.

Over the past day, Ukraine hit 21 areas of Russian personnel concentration, one air defense system, and two artillery systems. Moscow troops launched 22 missiles, conducted 64 airstrikes, and 3,000 times shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Overall, Russia lost 18 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, 55 operational-tactical UAVs, seven missiles, 56 vehicles, and 11 pieces of special equipment.

