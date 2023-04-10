Russia likely increased its armored assaults around Donetsk’s Mariinka – UK intel

map donetsk-situation-10-apr-2023-avdiivka mariinka

Situation near Donetsk as of 10 April 2023. Map; Deepstate

Latest news Ukraine

The UK Defense Ministry reports that Russia has probably intensified its armored assaults in the Mariinka area near Donetsk City, which has been fought over since 2014 and holds strategic importance for access to Donetsk and the key H15 road.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “Over the last seven days, Russia has likely increased its armoured assaults around the Donetsk Oblast town of [Mariinka], 20km south-west of Donetsk city.”
  • “[Mariinka] has been fought over since 2014 and has been largely destroyed by artillery exchanges. It commands the approaches to Donetsk and the key H15 road.”
  • “Russia continues to give a high priority to resourcing operations in the broader Donetsk sector, including the [Mariinka] and Avdiivka areas, expending significant resources for minimal gains.”

Read also:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags