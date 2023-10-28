British intel: Russia’s losses near Avdiivka the worst for the year

Russia has likely suffered some of the highest casualty rates of 2023 so far in the Avdiivka offensive, the UK Defense Ministry reported.

According to the UK intel, Russia committed elements of up to eight brigades to the sector of Avdiivka. These elements have likely suffered some of Russia’s highest casualty rates of 2023 so far.

Russian nationalist ‘mil bloggers’ have been harshly critical of the military’s tactics on the operations, UK intel said in its daily report. The nature of the operation suggests that Russia’s core military-political challenge remains the same as it has throughout most of the war.

“Political leaders demand more territory to be seized but the military cannot generate effective operational-level offensive action,” the British intel concluded

Over the past week, heavy but inconclusive fighting has continued around the Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka, where Russia initiated a major offensive effort in mid-October 2023.

