General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 90 Russian attacks across seven front sectors

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 105 skirmishes between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place on the frontline.
byIryna Voichuk
05/02/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian positions on the frontline.
Ukrainian positions on the frontline. Credit: General Staff
Intense battles continue across the eastern and southern fronts, with a total of 105 combat encounters occurring in just the past day, Ukraine’s General staff reported in its evening frontline update on 5 February. According to the report, Ukrainian forces repelled 97 Russian attacks across seven front sectors.

Ukrainian missile units struck one of Russia’s personnel concentration areas, two command posts, and two ammunition depots during the day, General staff reported.

The Russian forces launched seven missiles and 25 air strikes, along with 52 attacks using rocket artillery systems.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks near Synkivka in the Kharkiv Oblast, thwarting Russian efforts to breach Ukrainian defenses.

In the Lyman area, 15 Russian attacks were repelled near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and in the Donetsk Oblast’s Yampilivka, Terny, Torske, and Hryhorivka. On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian forces countered eight attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

Defenders of the Avdiivka sector repelled 24 attacks in the Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka areas and another 14 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk Oblast.

On the Mariinka front, Ukrainian forces continued to hold back the Russian troops near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupiers made 24 unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position.

In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, two Russian attacks were repelled near Robotyne, as per the report.

Ukrainian forces continued to maintain their left bank Kherson positions, continuing to strike occupying forces and repealed two attacks on the sector.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
