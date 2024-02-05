Eng
Minister: Russian attacks on Ukraine’s settlements increased by 25% last week

Russian forces launched more than 1,500 attacks on over 570 settlements in Ukraine last week, most of them in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
byIryna Voichuk
05/02/2024
1 minute read
Kharkiv
Consequences of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on 23 January.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that over the past week, the intensity of Russian shelling increased by almost 25%, with invading forces attacking Ukraine over 1,500 times.

Russian troops are shelling the Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts of Ukraine daily, using various weapons, including 500-kilogram air bombs.  Additionally, nearly every night, Russian forces launch Shahed drones targeting Ukrainian cities.

“Over the past week, the intensity of enemy shelling increased by almost a quarter. The enemy attacked Ukraine over 1,500 times,” Klymenko said via Telegram.

As a result of the Russian strikes over the past week, Klymenko stated 12 civilians were killed and 60 injured.

“Attacks on over 570 settlements were recorded. The most of them in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.”

