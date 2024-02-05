Minister: Russian attacks on Ukraine’s settlements increased by 25% last week

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that over the past week, the intensity of Russian shelling increased by almost 25%, with invading forces attacking Ukraine over 1,500 times.

Russian troops are shelling the Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts of Ukraine daily, using various weapons, including 500-kilogram air bombs. Additionally, nearly every night, Russian forces launch Shahed drones targeting Ukrainian cities.

“Over the past week, the intensity of enemy shelling increased by almost a quarter. The enemy attacked Ukraine over 1,500 times,” Klymenko said via Telegram.

As a result of the Russian strikes over the past week, Klymenko stated 12 civilians were killed and 60 injured.

“Attacks on over 570 settlements were recorded. The most of them in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.”

Kharkiv Oblast under daily 🇷🇺 attacks Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled about 18 settlements in Kharkiv Obl with artillery & mortars, the Obl Head reported. Additionally, 🇷🇺troops conducted airstrikes on at least 15 localities, destroying residential areas. pic.twitter.com/LTXe5aH9St — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 5, 2024

