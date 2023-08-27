Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Two women injured in Russian shelling attack on Kherson

On 26 August, Russia shelled Kherson City, injuring two civilian women, local authorities reported.
byYuri Zoria
27/08/2023
On the evening of 26 August, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia carried out shelling attacks on central Kherson during the day, injuring two civilian women.

“A 41-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized with concussion and leg injuries. Another victim is a 70-year-old woman. She has minor injuries. She was treated by medics on the spot,” the administration wrote.

The city of Kherson in southern Ukraine is located within the range of Russian artillery, which allows Russians to carry out daily indiscriminate attacks on the city’s residential areas.

