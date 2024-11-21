Russian missile strike injures 15 people in Dnipro’s Kryvyi Rih, including teenagers

At about 10 in the morning on 21 November, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 21 November, injuring 15 people, including two teenagers, and damaging critical infrastructure and residential areas, according to local authorities.

Russia persists in its daily missile and explosive drone assaults on Ukraine. This Russian attack is part of a broader strategy aimed at terrorizing civilians and demoralizing the population through deliberate strikes on residential areas and energy infrastructure. Earlier this morning, the Russians targeted the regional capital of Dnipro with a ballistic missile for the first time during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The attack occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to reports from public broadcaster Suspilne. Early information indicated two injuries – a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both hospitalized in moderate condition. Later updates from the city’s Defense Council Chief, Oleksandr Vilkul, and oblast head Serhii Lysak confirmed the number of injured had risen to 15, including a 17-year-old boy who was hospitalized and a 16-year-old who received medical care at the scene.

According to the authorities, the strike caused damage, partially destroying an administrative building and affecting at least 10 homes and several two-story residential buildings. Fires broke out in multiple locations, with nine garages damaged in a garage cooperative. Emergency crews extinguished the fires and are conducting rescue and repair operations.

Local authorities confirmed that of the 15 injured, nine people remain hospitalized due to the strike. National police are assisting residents in filing claims for property damage, and psychological support is being provided for those affected.

The type of missile used remains under investigation. One of the Ukrainian airspace monitoring channels reported the missile or missiles flew at a low altitude, but further details are yet to be confirmed.

