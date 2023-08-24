Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling attack on central Kherson injures three, including child

Russian troops shelled central Kherson City, injuring at least three civilians, including a child.
byYuri Zoria
24/08/2023
1 minute read
Aftermath of the Russian shelling attack on central Kherson on 24 August 2023. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that on 24 August at around 11:00, Russian troops once again shelled the Southern-Ukrainian city of Kherson, injuring civilians.

“One of the shells hit the roof of a detached house in the city’s center. We know about three civilian casualties, including a young child. The data is being clarified,” the Office wrote on Telegram.

The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated a pre-trial probe under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violating the laws and customs of war.

Earlier, Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported the shelling on Telegram, saying: “The enemy is shelling the center of Kherson! Everyone to the shelter,” according to Ukrinform.

Previously, the local official urged the Kherson oblast residents not to leave their homes unless necessary due to the threat of Russian attacks on August 23-24, Ukraine’s National Flag Day and Independence Day, respectively.

