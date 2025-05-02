Support us on Patreon
Injury toll from Russian drone attack rises to 31 in Zaporizhzhia

The nighttime assault damaged dozens of residential buildings, a school, and a locomotive repair facility.
byYuri Zoria
02/05/2025
3 minute read
Aftermath of Russia’s 1 May 2025 drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Telegram/Ivan Fedorov
The number of injuries from a massive Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on 1-2 May has risen to 31, including two children, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Fedorov wrote on Telegram that “31 people have already been injured, including two children,” and added that victims continue to arrive at hospitals following the strike on the regional capital. He reported that seven of the wounded remained hospitalized.

The assault began at 22:00 on 1 May and lasted 14 minutes, during which Russian forces launched 11 Shahed-type explosive drones at the city. At least one strike hit residential areas.

Russian forces attack locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia

Fedorov previously reported that 27 apartment buildings, more than 10 one-family homes, non-residential structures, and educational institutions were damaged. A civilian locomotive repair plant, specializing in passenger electric locomotive maintenance, also suffered destruction. He stated that a full assessment of damage would take days, although cleanup efforts by utility workers began during the night.

In a statement posted on X, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Russia targeted homes, an educational facility, and a key infrastructure site in Zaporizhzhia. Fires erupted in multiple city districts. The statement emphasized that the locomotive repair plant’s operations were disrupted by the attack.

The MFA concluded that “Russia continues to ignore all proposals for a ceasefire. The path to peace starts with pressure – sanctions, support for our defense, and unwavering unity to stop the killing and bring lasting stability.

 

