Russian forces attack locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces deployed drones to attack a locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia overnight on 2 May, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s railway company.

“It was a purely civilian enterprise specializing in passenger electric locomotive repairs,” Ukrzaliznytsia said.

A locomotive plant in Ukrzaliznytsia, the state-owned railway company of Ukraine, is a specialized facility focused on the repair, maintenance, and overhaul of diesel and electric locomotives essential for Ukraine’s rail operations. These plants ensure the reliability and modernization of the locomotive fleet, supporting both passenger and freight services.

The company reported that staff on duty were in shelters during the attack. No casualties were reported at the plant.

“After the attack on the DVRZ railway plant in Kyiv, this is another example of how the enemy (Russian forces) targets exclusively civilian railway enterprises, trying to hinder our country’s movement,” the company said.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia late on 1 May. The Regional Military Administration reported at least 10 strikes. Local authorities said one person died and 29 were injured. The attack also damaged residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility.

Russian military forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons.

Russian leadership denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy facilities, and water supply systems.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes and emphasize their deliberate nature.

Russian troops launched 150 attack drones into Ukraine. Air defence forces destroyed 64 of them. Another 62 imitator drones did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

