Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian forces attack locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia

A civilian locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia was struck by Russian drones overnight, with no casualties reported among staff who were in shelters.
byMaria Tril
02/05/2025
3 minute read
zaporizhzhia
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 1 May 2025. Credit: State Emergency.
Russian forces attack locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces deployed drones to attack a locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia overnight on 2 May, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s railway company.

“It was a purely civilian enterprise specializing in passenger electric locomotive repairs,” Ukrzaliznytsia said.

A locomotive plant in Ukrzaliznytsia, the state-owned railway company of Ukraine, is a specialized facility focused on the repair, maintenance, and overhaul of diesel and electric locomotives essential for Ukraine’s rail operations. These plants ensure the reliability and modernization of the locomotive fleet, supporting both passenger and freight services.

The company reported that staff on duty were in shelters during the attack. No casualties were reported at the plant.

“After the attack on the DVRZ railway plant in Kyiv, this is another example of how the enemy (Russian forces) targets exclusively civilian railway enterprises, trying to hinder our country’s movement,” the company said.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia late on 1 May. The Regional Military Administration reported at least 10 strikes. Local authorities said one person died and 29 were injured. The attack also damaged residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility.

Russian military forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons.

Russian leadership denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy facilities, and water supply systems.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes and emphasize their deliberate nature.

Russian troops launched 150 attack drones into Ukraine. Air defence forces destroyed 64 of them. Another 62 imitator drones did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!