Russian drones kill two, injure 15 in Odesa, drone-dropped cluster munition injures woman in Kyiv

At least 28 Russian drones and five missiles penetrated air defenses, with Ukraine neutralizing 142 drones, as per the Air Force.
byYuri Zoria
01/05/2025
Aftermath of Russia’s drone strike on a residential high-rise in Odesa overnight on 1 May 2025. Photo: Telegram/Oleh Kiper
Overnight on 30 April – 1 May, Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, targeting multiple regions, killing and injuring Ukrainian civilians.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Odesa: Three killed, over a dozen wounded

According to Odesa Oblast Head Oleh Kiper, Russian forces attacked the city with strike drones, killing two civilians. Fifteen others were wounded, as confirmed by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Among the dead was a railway worker, reportedly killed at home during the strike, Ukrainian railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Damage was reported to residential high-rises, detached homes, a supermarket, a school, and civilian vehicles, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said. Over 200 residents were evacuated from one of the affected apartment buildings.

Kyiv: Explosions and injuries

In Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, a woman was hospitalized after being wounded by a delayed detonation of drone debris, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The Interior Ministry stated that the explosions were likely caused by cluster munitions dropped by drones. Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko reported roughly ten explosions in a forested area and damage to a residential building’s roof.

Kharkiv: Drone hits gas station, causes fire

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a Russian drone, likely a Molniya-type UAV, hit a gas station on the border of Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts, causing a fire. 

Ukraine’s air defense intercepts majority of drones

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that Russian forces launched 170 strike UAVs and five Iskander-M ballistic missiles from areas in Russia and occupied Crimea. Of these, 74 Shahed-type explosive drones were confirmed shot down. Additionally, 68 decoy drones were recorded as location-lost.

The Air Force’s data suggest that at least 28 drones and all five missiles might have reached their intended targets.

The drone assault affected Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Kyiv oblasts, the Air Force reported.

 

