One killed, six injured as Russia attacks Ukraine with three missiles and record 267 explosive drones

Ukrainian Air Force’s data suggest that at least six Shaheds might have reached their targets. Officials report civilian casualties in Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia.
byYuri Zoria
23/02/2025
3 minute read
Aftermath of Russia’s missile strike on an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih. Telegram/Serhii Lysak
Ukraine faced a large-scale Russian aerial assault overnight on 22-23 February 2025, with 267 drones and three missiles targeting multiple regions, according to Ukraine’s Air Force. The vast majority of drones were shot down or crashed, but missile strikes, remaining drones, and the debris of downed UAVs caused destruction in several cities. The Russian attack killed at least one Ukrainian civilian and injured six others.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 267 Shahed one-way attack drones and decoy UAVs from multiple locations, including occupied Crimea, and Russia’s Oryol, Bryansk, and Kursk. Additionally, three Iskander-M ballistic missiles were fired from Crimea. Ukrainian air defenses engaged the aerial threats with aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

According to the report, Ukrainian air defenders intercepted 138 drones, while 119 decoy UAVs crashed without impact, while four more veered abroad – three to Belarus and one to Russia.

The Air Force confirmed successful interceptions over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

Casualties and destruction in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian forces launched a missile strike around 22:25 on 22 February. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Serhii Lysak reported this morning that the Russian strike killed one person and injured at least five others. Initial reports indicated damage to civilian infrastructure, and a fire broke out at the strike location.

Lysak confirmed that a 30-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition, while another 31-year-old victim was treated as an outpatient. Later, the number of injured had risen to five, including four women and one man.

According to city defense council head Oleksandr Vilkul, 12 apartment buildings, a civilian infrastructure facility, social and industrial buildings, and vehicles were damaged. A relief center was set up to provide materials and assistance to affected residents.

Kyiv under drone attack

Overnight on 22-23 February, Russian forces targeted Kyiv with drones, causing fires and damage in multiple districts, according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko and Kyiv Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko.

  • In Pecherskyi District, drone debris fell on open ground, shattering windows in a nearby non-residential building, and setting fire to a one-family home.
  • In Holosiivskyi District, a fire broke out after a drone strike.
  • In Darnytskyi District, drone debris set fire to three detached homes and vehicles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko added that air defenses were active in Obolonskyi District, warning residents to seek shelter. Emergency services responded to multiple locations, but no injuries were reported.

Woman injured in Zaporizhzhia city

In the early hours of 23 February, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, wounding at least one person.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Head Ivan Fedorov said the strikes damaged residential buildings, with a fire breaking out in a one-family home neighborhood and windows shattered in a residential high-rise.

Later reports from City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko stated that 12 detached homes were damaged, and a 53-year-old woman was injured, receiving medical treatment. Emergency and utility services worked on-site to assess and repair damage.

