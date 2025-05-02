Zelenskyy vows to make Russia “feel the War” as missile program heats up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukrainian forces are continuing operations inside Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

“Russia continues to reject a full, long-term ceasefire — all our partners are already weary of these manipulations,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address. “We are defending our positions and will continue to act accordingly — both on the front lines and on Russian territory. The war must be felt where it began.”

At a meeting chaired by President Zelenskyy in his role as Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian officials discussed accelerating the development and production of ballistic missile systems.

“Our long-range strike capabilities are a clear and effective guarantee of Ukraine’s security,” Zelenskyy said.

While Ukraine’s drone program has flourished, transforming the battlefield with millions of domestically produced UAVs, its missile development faces steeper hurdles. Despite ambitious targets, Kyiv remains heavily reliant on Western missile systems for long-range strikes, as local production is constrained by technical, resource, and wartime challenges.

He also convened a separate meeting on Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jet program, addressing both aircraft already delivered and those expected soon, as well as plans for pilot training and operational deployment.

The announcement comes amid conflicting claims regarding the situation in Russia’s Kursk region. On 26 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed that the final settlement in the area, Gornal, had been “liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” However, Ukraine’s General Staff dismissed the claim, stating that combat operations in the region are ongoing.

Zelenskyy also noted that particular focus remains on the situation in Donetsk Oblast, especially in the Pokrovsk direction and other key areas, where Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground.