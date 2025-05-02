Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy vows to make Russia “feel the War” as missile program heats up

With Ukrainian forces still active in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod, Zelenskyy says ballistic missile development must move faster.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/05/2025
3 minute read
Zelenskyy vows to make Russia "feel the War" as missile program heats up
A military meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy via Telegram
Zelenskyy vows to make Russia “feel the War” as missile program heats up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukrainian forces are continuing operations inside Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

“Russia continues to reject a full, long-term ceasefire — all our partners are already weary of these manipulations,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address. “We are defending our positions and will continue to act accordingly — both on the front lines and on Russian territory. The war must be felt where it began.”

At a meeting chaired by President Zelenskyy in his role as Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian officials discussed accelerating the development and production of ballistic missile systems.

“Our long-range strike capabilities are a clear and effective guarantee of Ukraine’s security,” Zelenskyy said.

While Ukraine’s drone program has flourished, transforming the battlefield with millions of domestically produced UAVs, its missile development faces steeper hurdles. Despite ambitious targets, Kyiv remains heavily reliant on Western missile systems for long-range strikes, as local production is constrained by technical, resource, and wartime challenges.

He also convened a separate meeting on Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jet program, addressing both aircraft already delivered and those expected soon, as well as plans for pilot training and operational deployment.

The announcement comes amid conflicting claims regarding the situation in Russia’s Kursk region. On 26 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed that the final settlement in the area, Gornal, had been “liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” However, Ukraine’s General Staff dismissed the claim, stating that combat operations in the region are ongoing.

Zelenskyy also noted that particular focus remains on the situation in Donetsk Oblast, especially in the Pokrovsk direction and other key areas, where Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts