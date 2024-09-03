Eng
Russian missile strike on Poltava university and hospital kills 41, injures over 180

Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Poltava, hitting an educational institution and hospital. The attack resulted in 41 deaths and over 180 injuries, President Zelenskyy reports.
byYuri Zoria
03/09/2024
1 minute read
In the afternoon of 3 September, Russian forces launched an air attack on the city of Poltava, Ukraine, using two ballistic missiles. The strike targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital, resulting in significant casualties and destruction, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia deliberately attacks residential area across Ukraine, targeting civilians and infrastructure.

In a Facebook post, President Zelensky reported that 41 people were killed and more than 180 were injured in the attack. He stated,

“Two ballistic missiles. Hits on the territory of an educational institution and a neighboring hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed.”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine described the attack as “barbaric” and confirmed that the Russians used two ballistic missiles. They noted that “the time interval between the alarm and the arrival of deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the moment of evacuation to the bomb shelter.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency services working to save those trapped under the rubble. The Ministry of Defense reported that 25 people have been rescued so far, including 11 who were extricated from under the rubble.

President Zelenskyy has ordered a full and prompt investigation into all circumstances of the incident. He expressed gratitude to those involved in the rescue operation, stating,

“I am grateful to everyone who has been helping people from the first minutes after the hit, who is saving lives.”

