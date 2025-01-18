Support us on Patreon
Number of injured due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increases to 10 people

Eight people were hospitalized and two received on-site treatment after a Russian missile hit an infrastructure facility and the centre of the city of Zaporizhzhia.
byMaria Tril
18/01/2025
The damaged building in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian ballistic attack on 17 January 2025. Credit: National Police
Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia on the morning of January 18, leaving 10 people injured, according to Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov.

Russia has been conducting near-daily drone barrages against Ukraine, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure and electricity infrastructure, as well as numerous casualties.

Two people were reported missing, according to the regional National Police.

The attack partially destroyed an administrative building at an industrial site. The blast wave damaged nearby residential buildings and private vehicles.

Initially, six people were reported injured following the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. One woman was in critical condition, while two other women and three men were in moderate condition. All victims were hospitalized, Governor Fedorov said.

The final casualty count reached 10 people, according to updated reports. Two victims received medical treatment at the strike site. Eight others, aged 28 to 69, were hospitalized. A 48-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Over the past day, Russian troops struck 241 times at nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the governor. There were nine reports of destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russian forces launched four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 39 drones at Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force of Ukraine. Air defense forces intercepted two ballistic missiles and 24 drones.

On the morning of January 18, Russia also launched ballistic missiles on Kyiv, killing four people and injuring three others.

