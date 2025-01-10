Eng
Russian drone debris hits residential building in Kyiv, industrial facilities in Chernihiv, injuring 1 person

Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 33 out of 72 Russian attack drones launched overnight from multiple directions, military officials report.
10/01/2025
The Viktor mobile air defense system of the Ukrainian military. June 2023. Ukraine.
Debris from a Russian drone struck a residential high-rise building in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district around 2 am on 10 January, damaging windows and six vehicles, according to Kyiv Military Administration chief Tymur Tkachenko.

According to Tkachenko, no casualties reported due to Russian drone attack on Kyiv.

Russia has been conducting near-daily drone barrages against Ukraine, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure and electricity, as well as numerous casualties.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 72 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of decoy drones from multiple launch sites including Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian defense forces intercepted 33 attack drones across eleven oblasts, including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnitsky, Vinnytsia and Kherson, according to military officials.

In Chernihiv Oblast, drone strikes hit industrial facilities and utility buildings, wounding one civilian.

Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities report shooting down eight drones overnight.

According Governor Serhii Lysak, Russian forces also conducted artillery strikes on Nikopol district, targeting the district center and Marhanets community with over five shells. No casualties were recorded in these attacks.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian military damaged six apartment buildings and 42 private homes, along with gas pipelines, garages and vehicles. The attacks resulted in one death and 16 injuries, according to Governor Oleksandr Produkin.

Russian forces struck five settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two men aged 65 and 30, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Read also:

