Estonian Parliament supports restrictions on churches justifying Russian aggression

Religious organizations in Estonia will have two months to comply with new legislation limiting foreign influence from entities supporting aggression.
Maria Tril
09/04/2025
The Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, the primary cathedral of the semi-autonomous Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Tallinn, Estonia. Illustrative photo. Credit: Flickr/Harvey Barrison
Estonian Parliament supports restrictions on churches justifying Russian aggression

Estonia’s parliament Riigikogu has passed amendments to the law on churches and parishes aimed at preventing religious organizations from being used to justify aggression.

The new legislation prohibits churches, communities and monasteries in Estonia from being managed by a person or association in a foreign country if they pose “a threat to security, constitutional or public order” of the Estonian state.

“Such a threat may arise when a spiritual center, governing body, spiritual leader, person or association supports or has supported military aggression, called for war, terrorist crime or other illegal use of armed force or violence,” the country’s parliament reported.

The parliament emphasized that these actions will not automatically terminate the activities of religious associations. Such decisions will still be made by courts.

The law also clarifies who can serve as clergy in Estonia.

Before implementation, the legislation needs approval from Estonia’s president. Religious organizations will have two months to bring their statutes and principles into compliance with the new requirements.

Estonia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed limiting the activities of churches connected to individuals or organizations supporting military aggression in October last year.

The ministry indicated that the legislation should encourage the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to change its statute and declare complete autonomy from Moscow.

Previously, the Estonian parliament adopted a statement condemning the Moscow Patriarchate’s activities and declaring it an institution supporting Russian aggression

