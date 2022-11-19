A church survived two world wars but was destroyed by Russian shelling in 2022

Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Kyselivka village. Photo by Suspilne 

The church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the village of Kiselyvka, Mykolayiv Oblast, survived two world wars but was destroyed by a Russian shelling in 2022, local priest Oleksandr told Suspilne. It was built in 1852.

The oldest icons that were saved by people from the communist regime in the 20th century and gifted to the church during Ukraine’s independence were also destroyed in the Church by fire and rain. There was no roof after the shelling.

The icons were handed over by people who saved these icons from being destroyed by the communist authorities. That’s why they had such value. These people hid the icons in their houses, and then, when the church was restored, they brought them here. Unfortunately, they could not be saved. The rains soaked them. They are destroyed,” said the priest.

