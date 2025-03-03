Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian intelligence warns Russia preparing to launch 500 drones per day

Russia has expanded its drone production capabilities to the point where it can now launch up to 200 unmanned aerial vehicles in a single attack, with plans to reach 500 simultaneous launches, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.
byMaria Tril
03/03/2025
2 minute read
russian-shahed-drones
Russian shahed drone. Credit: Defense News
Russia significantly increased its production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), allowing it to deploy between 150 and 200 drones in a single attack, Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine released on 3 March.

Russian military planners aim to eventually launch up to 500 drones simultaneously against Ukraine, according to Skibitsky.

Drones in the war in Ukraine play a crucial role in providing real-time intelligence, conducting precision strikes, and disrupting enemy supply lines, while also serving as communication relays and logistical support tools from both sides.

Since 2023 – early 2024, Russia has expanded its spectrum of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Now  is so large that it’s not always possible to count them on the fingers of one hand: Geran-1, Geran-2, Harpia, Gerbera, Parodia and others,”  the general said.

Russia now employs various types of drones, including combat strike drones, reconnaissance drones, and decoy targets without explosive payloads.

Slibitsky warned that Russian military wanted to increase the number of launch sites from where they would launch unmanned aerial vehicles into Ukrainian territory.

According to Russian command calculations, if they fulfill their plans for the first half of the year, they will be able to simultaneously launch approximately 500 unmanned aerial vehicles.

British intelligence reported in November 2024 that Russia has managed to increase its production of kamikaze drones and has intensified its strikes against Ukraine. British intelligence estimated Russia can now launch about 2,000 kamikaze drones (OWA UAS) against Ukraine monthly.

In January 2025, Russia launched approximately 2,400 kamikaze drones at Ukraine, exceeding December 2024’s figure of 1,700.

