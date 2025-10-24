Ukraine wipes out two Russian radars and a Buk-M3 SAM in southern Ukraine — precision drone strike footage released (video)

Ukraine’s HUR military intelligence agency destroyed two Russian radar stations and a Buk‑M3 surface‑to‑air missile launcher in occupied southern Ukraine. The operation, carried out on 23 and 24 October 2025, struck targets in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea. The drone footage shared by HUR shows that strikes were conducted using long-range drones equipped with FPV thermal cameras, allowing precise engagement of high-value systems at night.

These strikes are part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling Russia’s air defense infrastructure in occupied southern Ukraine. By destroying critical radar and missile-launch systems, Ukraine is carving out “blind corridors” in Russia’s radar coverage — gaps that long-range Ukrainian drones now use to reach deep into occupied Crimea and even southern Russia. Previous operations have targeted elements of S‑300 and S‑400 systems, radar complexes like Pdlet and Yenisei, aircraft and helicopters used to intercept drones, and short-range systems such as Tor and Osa.

Two Nebo-SVUs and a Buk destroyed

On 24 October, the HUR confirmed the elimination of three major Russian high-value air defense components. The operation was carried out by the HUR’s Department of Active Operations on 23 and 24 October, targeting two Nebo‑SVU radar stations and one Buk‑M3 launcher.

The 9A317M launcher belonged to Russia’s Buk‑M3 medium-range surface-to-air missile system. The Nebo‑SVU radar stations, operating in the very high frequency (VHF) range. It can detect aircraft and other aerial targets with a radar cross-section of 0.1 m² at a range of 100 km.

The destroyed systems were located in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Kherson Oblast, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, according to the report.

Conflicting identifications

Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi reported different system types, stating that the radars destroyed were Nioby‑SV rather than Nebo‑SVU. The Nioby‑SV is a three-coordinate radar operating in the meter band with a vertical active antenna. Introduced to Russian air defense units in 2016, it detects both aerodynamic and ballistic objects, identifies them, and determines the origin of active jamming. The system is capable of operating at distances from 5 to 500 kilometers, and detecting threats at altitudes up to 65 kilometers, with an elevation range from −10 to 35 degrees.

Whether the radar was Nebo‑SVU or Nioby‑SV, both models provide early-warning functions critical to Russian air defense and are considered high-priority targets.