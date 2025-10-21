Russia’s newest anti-drone radar destroyed by drones in occupied Crimea

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) has destroyed a new Russian “Valdai” radar system at the Dzhankoi airfield in occupied Crimea, the agency reported on 20 October.

The strike continues Ukraine's systematic campaign to degrade Russian air defense capabilities across occupied Crimea, creating vulnerabilities in Moscow's surveillance network.

According to HUR, specialists from its Department of Active Operations used drones to locate and strike the camouflaged Russian installation. The radar was reportedly designed to detect and counter small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The strike targeted the “Valdai” - a modern and costly radar complex - that Russian forces had concealed at the northern Crimean airfield. First-person video released by HUR shows the approach of the drone.

Demilitarization of Russia's air defenses continues in occupied Crimea



HUR's drone unit burned down a cutting-edge Russian Valdai radar system at the Dzhankoi airfield in the peninsula's north, the intelligence agency reported.



The radar — designed to detect small UAVs — was… pic.twitter.com/7eOQzn6YGg — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 20, 2025

According to Ukrainian defense portal Militarnyi, the Valdai complex featured a three-coordinate X-band radar, optoelectronic tracking modules, a UAV control channel direction-finding system, and the ability to connect to electronic warfare equipment. Its detection range starts from about 300 meters and extends beyond 15 kilometers for larger targets.

The destruction of the radar at Dzhankoi reduces the effectiveness of Russia’s air defense system in the south and increases the tactical freedom of Ukrainian attack drones, intelligence officials said.

Analysts described the loss as not only operationally significant but also symbolic, as the Valdai is considered one of the most advanced air defense and electronic warfare systems in the Russian arsenal.

Military experts say recent radar destructions have opened corridors for Ukrainian drones and missiles into the peninsula, complicating Russia's ability to protect strategic military infrastructure.